MoneyGram posts 2nd-qtr loss On legal costs
July 26, 2012 / 10:39 AM / in 5 years

MoneyGram posts 2nd-qtr loss On legal costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Payment services company MoneyGram International Inc posted a quarterly loss on legal expenses and restructuring costs.

The company posted a second quarter net loss available to stock holders of $25.1 million, or 35 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $438.3 million, or $10.97 cents per share, last year.

Total revenue rose more than 6 percent to $330 million. Money transfer transaction volume increased 13 percent in the quarter.

The company’s shares closed at $15.83 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

