#Financials
December 14, 2012 / 5:31 PM / 5 years ago

TAKE-A-LOOK- Reuters special on year-end financial planning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Regardless of when, whether or  how Washington resolves
so-called fiscal cliff issues, consumers will still have to make their own
year-end financial decisions.
    Reuters has published a special year-end package offering guidance to
taxpayers, workers, savers and investors.
    For individual stories, please double click on the codes in brackets.

COLUMN -Fiscal cliff or not, here are tax moves to make now      
YOUR MONEY -Where to go online for year-end money advice         
YOUR MONEY -Year-end moves for parents scared to save for college 
YOUR MONEY -Use it or lose it: 10 surprising ways to drain FSAs  
STERN ADVICE -How 2013 will test your portfolio                  
 
      

 (Compiled by M.D. Golan in New York)

