June 5, 2013 / 7:10 AM / 4 years ago

Moneysupermarket.Com founder to sell 15 pct of group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Simon Nixon, the founder of price comparison site Moneysupermarket.Com, is selling a near 15 percent stake in the group, after moving to a non-executive role in April.

Nixon is selling up to 80 million shares, representing 14.8 percent of the capital, in the group which provides quotes for insurance and other financial products, joint book runner Credit Suisse said on Wednesday.

He held 259.8 million shares in the group, representing nearly 48 percent of the share capital, as of March 4, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The sale is his first major disposal since the company listed in 2007, Credit Suisse said, and will allow Nixon to diversify his personal holdings. It sent shares in the group down 4 percent.

Moneysupermarket separately said it would return 70 million pounds ($107 million) to shareholders in a special dividend of 12.92 pence per share, a move that it said reflected its confidence in the group’s cash generation.

It also said its performance remained in line with its expectations, with revenues for the year to date more than 10 percent up on the same period a year ago.

Citigroup was appointed as the other joint bookrunner for the placing.

