Nov 12 (Reuters) - Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc

* Revenue three months to end-sept 58.9 million stg, 18 percent

* Group revenues 66.8 million stg, up 18 percent

* Through october, group trading continued positive momentum and solid margins seen in q3

* Does not expect to repeat exceptional 2013 q4 demand for energy switching which added £7m of revenue growth

* Remains confident of meeting its full year expectations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: