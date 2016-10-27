FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Moneysupermarket.com appoints John Lewis's retail director as CEO
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 27, 2016

Moneysupermarket.com appoints John Lewis's retail director as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc said it had appointed Mark Lewis, retail director of John Lewis, as its chief executive officer.

Lewis, who has worked as UK managing director and European director of marketplaces at eBay Inc, will take over from Moneysupermarket's outgoing chief Peter Plumb on or before May 4.

Moneysupermarket.com said in August that Plumb would step down by May next year, but did not cite any reasons for his departure. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
