Moneysupermarket founder to sell 5.5 to 6.4 pct stake

Dec 1 (Reuters) - British price comparison website operator Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc’s founder, Simon Nixon, will sell 5.5 to 6.4 percent stake in the company through a placing to institutions, sole bookrunner Credit Suisse said.

Nixon owned 12.75 percent of Moneysupermarket.com as of May 19 after he sold a 3.7 percent stake.

Placing of about 30-35 million shares will be through an accelerated bookbuild and the books will open with immediate effect, Credit Suisse said on Tuesday.

Shares in Moneysupermarket closed at 328.3 pence on Tuesday, about 9 percent higher since Nixon sold shares in May. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)