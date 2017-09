LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - The founder of Moneysupermarket.com has earned gross proceeds of 129.5 million pounds ($215.6 million) through a sale of shares in the company, Credit Suisse said on Tuesday.

Simon Nixon sold 70 million existing shares at 185 pence a share, representing 12.9 percent of the company’s issued share capital. The sale was increased from 55 million shares in response to strong demand.