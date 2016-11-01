FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Moneysupermarket.com's insurance growth keeps it on track
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 1, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 10 months ago

Moneysupermarket.com's insurance growth keeps it on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Price comparison site Moneysupermarket.com said growth in sales of insurance helped third-quarter revenue for the group rise 12 percent to 84.9 million pounds ($104 million), giving it confidence in its outcome for the year.

The company said growth in energy contract sales, which were boosted by a campaign by its website MoneySavingExpert, as well as insurance countered a flat result in its money division, where low interest rates depressed savings switching.

It said on Tuesday it was confident of meeting full-year expectations.

Analysts expect the group to make adjusted operating profit of 105.9 million pounds, according to a consensus on its website. ($1 = 0.8179 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.