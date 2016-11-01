Moneysupermarket.com's insurance growth keeps it on track

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Price comparison site Moneysupermarket.com said growth in sales of insurance helped third-quarter revenue for the group rise 12 percent to 84.9 million pounds ($104 million), giving it confidence in its outcome for the year.

The company said growth in energy contract sales, which were boosted by a campaign by its website MoneySavingExpert, as well as insurance countered a flat result in its money division, where low interest rates depressed savings switching.

It said on Tuesday it was confident of meeting full-year expectations.

Analysts expect the group to make adjusted operating profit of 105.9 million pounds, according to a consensus on its website. ($1 = 0.8179 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)