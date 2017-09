March 3 (Reuters) - Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc

* Final dividend 5.69 penceper share

* Total dividend 8 penceper share

* Has traded strongly in first two months of 2015, however comparatives will become tougher from q2

* Board anticipates delivering its expectations for year

* Adjusted ebitda £95.2m up 13%

* Adjusted ebitda £95.2m up 13%

* Group revenue £248.1m up 10%