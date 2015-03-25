Moneysupermarket share sale priced, offer size revised -source

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Moneysupermarket.com founder Simon Nixon is selling up to 59.4 million pounds ($88.2 million) of shares in the UK price comparison company, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The price range for the offer is between 268 pence and 270 pence a share. The deal has been revised to 4 percent of the company’s share capital, or 22 million shares, from 6.5 percent, or 35 million shares. The original offering was to be worth about 100 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6737 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by David Goodman)