a year ago
Mongolia raises interest rates to tackle currency freefall
#Market News
August 18, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

Mongolia raises interest rates to tackle currency freefall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ULAANBAATAR, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Mongolia has raised its benchmark interest rates by 4.5 percentage points to 15 percent on Thursday, the central bank said, as it struggles to deal with its free-falling currency.

"Financial measures for the medium term have been taken to increase the rate of return for local-currency assets and provide more stability for the tugrik," the central bank said in a statement.

Mongolia's tugrik has been the world's poorest performing currency in August, dropping 8 percent against the dollar since the beginning of the month and 12.9 percent this year.

Last week, the finance minister warned that the cash-strapped government would struggle to pay out wages and meet other costs, prompting a slump in sovereign dollar bonds.

Reporting by Terrence Edwards; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
