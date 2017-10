New Issue-Mongolia sells $1.5 bln in 2 parts

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Government of Mongolia on Wednesday sold $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, market sources. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MONGOLIA TRANCHE 1 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 4.125 PCT MATURITY 01/05/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.996 FIRST PAY 07/05/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 4.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/05/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH B-PLUS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 5.125 PCT MATURITY 12/05/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 06/05/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 5.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/05/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH B-PLUS NON-CALLABLE N/A