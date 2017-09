(Corrects president’s name)

ULAN BATOR, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mongolian President Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj has pardoned an American who was jailed over allegations of tax evasion involving SouthGobi Resources Ltd, the U.S. Embassy in Ulan Bator said in a statement.

Justin Kapla had been released from jail and was free to return to the United States, the embassy said in an emailed statement, citing Kapla’s lawyers.