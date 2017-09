ULAN BATOR, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Mongolia’s parliament has appointed Chimed Saikhanbileg as prime minister, the foreign ministry said on Friday.

Saikhanbileg replaces Norov Altankhuyag, who was removed from his post on Nov. 5 amid concerns about a serious economic downturn in the landlocked Asian country, which depends heavily on foreign mining investment and commodity prices. (Reporting by Terrence Edwards, Writing by David Stanway)