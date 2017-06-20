By Terrence Edwards
| ULAANBAATAR, June 20
ULAANBAATAR, June 20 Anglo-Australian miner Rio
Tinto has started new exploration work in
Mongolia's Gobi desert after a gap of around five years, in a
sign that Mongolia is having some success at bringing back
foreign investors.
Cash-strapped Mongolia had turn to the International
Monetary Fund for support this year following a collapse in
foreign investment, declining commodity prices and a downturn in
coal demand.
Last month, the IMF approved a $5.5 billion rescue package
for the country to help relieve its debt burden, bolster its
local currency and to diversify its economy.
Rio has a 66 per cent shareholding in Oyu Tolgoi, a copper
and gold mine in the southern Gobi Desert. Rio holds the stake
indirectly through a majority ownership of Turquoise Hill
Resources. The government owns the remaining 34 per
cent. Turquoise Hill is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
"I can confirm that we have an exploration drilling
programme in licenses outside of the Oyu Tolgoi licenses,"
Turquoise Hill spokesperson Tony Shaffer said in an email to
Reuters on Tuesday.
Andrew Stewart, managing director and chief executive
officer of Australian copper-gold explorer Xanadu Mines
, said Mongolia was back on the radar for many
investors.
Stewart said exploration was underway about halfway between
the Oyu Tolgoi project and Xanadu's Kharmagtai copper-gold
project, south-east of Ulaanbaatar.
Oyu Tolgoi's revenues rose 5.7 per cent year-on-year in the
first quarter of the year, on the back of higher prices and
copper concentrate sales.
(Reporting by Terrence Edwards; Writing by Sue-Lin Wong.
Editing by Jane Merriman)