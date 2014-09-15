FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 15, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Monitise sees full-year 2015 revenue growth of at least 25 pct

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Monitise Plc :

* FY revenue rose 31 percent to 95.1 million stg

* FY revenue growth of 31 pct to 95.1 mln stg

* FY adjusted** loss for year was 43.7 mln stg (FY 2013: 32.8 mln stg) and adjusted loss per share was 2.6p (FY 2013: 2.4p)

* Registered users of 30 mln as at end June 2014, compared with 23 mln a year ago

* Sees revenue growth of at least 25 pct in FY 2015

* FY 2015 capex estimated at 35-45 mln stg

* Sees group becoming EBITDA profitable in FY 2016, with revenue growth accelerating Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
