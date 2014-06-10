FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Monitise says Visa Europe to sell co's warrant shares
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Monitise says Visa Europe to sell co's warrant shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Monitise Plc :

* Announces following update regarding warrants held in company by Visa Europe

* Visa Europe exercised first warrant in respect of 6,000,000 ordinary shares in 2013, and has exercised second warrant in respect of 43,000,000 ordinary shares today

* Visa Europe has informed Monitise that it intends to sell warrant shares in an accelerated book build

* Proceeds to company from today’s exercise of 43,000,000 warrants will be about 15.6 mln stg

* At closing price on 9 June 2014 of 67.0 pence, combined effect of warrant exercise and cash received by company would represent a net financial dilution to shareholders of about 1.0 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.