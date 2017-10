LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Monitise PLC : * Fully-underwritten firm placing of 114,116,135 new ordinary shares * Placing price of 30 pence per share to raise £34.2M * Accelerated bookbuild to place up to 219,217,198 additional new ordinary

shares at a price of 30 pence * Accelerated bookbuild will raise further 65.8 million STG * Group revenue on track to reach at least $110M in FY 2013 * Agreement to acquire control of Mobile Money Network