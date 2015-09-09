FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mobile banking technology firm Monitise's CEO Buse to leave
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 9, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Mobile banking technology firm Monitise's CEO Buse to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Monitise Plc, a mobile banking technology company, said Chief Executive Elizabeth Buse had decided to leave due to personal reasons, after just about fifteen months in the job.

The company, which expects to return to core earnings profitability in 2016, said Deputy CEO Lee Cameron would step in as chief executive from Sept. 9 and that Buse would stay on until the end of October to facilitate a smooth transition.

Buse’s departure comes less than six months after founder and co-CEO Alastair Lukies announced his intention to step down. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.