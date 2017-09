Jan 23 (Reuters) - British mobile banking software maker Monitise Plc, which has put itself up for sale, said it has received “a number of expressions of interest”.

The company said potential transactions included a merger with a third party and a sale of the company.

Monitise said on Thursday it had hired Moelis & Co to conduct a strategic review of the company. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)