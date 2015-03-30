FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Monitise non-exec Houghton steps down
March 30, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Monitise non-exec Houghton steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Monitise Plc

* Non-Executive director, tom houghton, has stepped down from board of directors, with effect from 29 march 2015

* During the recent Strategic Review, to avoid any possible conflicts of interest, it was necessary for Tom, as Visa Europe’s Board representative, to recuse himself from Board discussions. In order to avoid any such issues recurring, Monitise and Visa Europe have agreed that Tom should step down. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)

