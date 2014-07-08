FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monitise says revenue growth slower than anticipated
July 8, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

Monitise says revenue growth slower than anticipated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Monitise lowered its full-year revenue growth estimate as the mobile banking technology company shifted to its new subscription-based model faster than anticipated.

The company now expects full-year revenue to be between 95 million pounds and 97 million pounds, or a growth of 31 to 33 percent from a year earlier compared with its previous growth estimate of 40 percent.

Monitise expects revenue for 2015 to grow at least 25 percent and said it continued to consider listing its shares on the main London Stock Exchange.

$1 = 0.5877 British Pounds Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

