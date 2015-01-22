FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monitise explores strategic review, warns on full-year revenue
January 22, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

Monitise explores strategic review, warns on full-year revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Monitise Plc, a British mobile banking technology company, said it was reviewing its strategic options and warned on full-year revenue, blaming its transition to a subscription-based business model.

The company said it had appointed Moelis & Co to conduct the review.

Monitise said it now expected full-year revenue to be between $136 million and $151 million, compared with its previous forecast of an “at least 25 percent growth”.

It reported revenue of $143.7 million in the year ended June 30, 2014.

Shares in Monitise have shed over 70 percent of their value in the last year. They closed at 20 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
