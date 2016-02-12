Monitise takes 167-mln-stg charge, posts wider H1 loss

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Monitise Plc, a mobile banking technology company, said it took a non-cash impairment charge of 166.8 million pounds ($241.6 million) in the first half for its non-cloud intangible assets.

The company, which reaffirmed its expectation of returning to core earnings profitability in the second half of 2016, said a review of its intangible assets led to a wider loss before tax of 210.5 million pounds in the first half ended Dec. 31.

“The essential transition to cloud-based services and sustainable recurring revenues, continues to be very challenging,” Chairman Peter Ayliffe said in a statement ($1 = 0.6903 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)