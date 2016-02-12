FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monitise takes 167-mln-stg charge, posts wider H1 loss
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 12, 2016 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

Monitise takes 167-mln-stg charge, posts wider H1 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Monitise Plc, a mobile banking technology company, said it took a non-cash impairment charge of 166.8 million pounds ($241.6 million) in the first half for its non-cloud intangible assets.

The company, which reaffirmed its expectation of returning to core earnings profitability in the second half of 2016, said a review of its intangible assets led to a wider loss before tax of 210.5 million pounds in the first half ended Dec. 31.

“The essential transition to cloud-based services and sustainable recurring revenues, continues to be very challenging,” Chairman Peter Ayliffe said in a statement ($1 = 0.6903 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.