LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Monitise PLC : * Revenue guidance for 2012/2013 70 million STG * Full-year revenue up to 36.1 million STG from 15.3 million STG last year * Full-year statutory loss before tax in the year was 16.9 million STG * Expects gross margins to exceed 70 percent in the second half of fiscal year

