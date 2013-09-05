FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Monitise FY adjusted loss 32.8 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Monitise PLC : * Full-year revenue more than doubled for the fourth year in succession, rising

to £72.8M * Sees 2014 revenue up about 50 percent * FY 2014 gross margin to be maintained above 70%. * Peter Ayliffe appointed new chairman * Adjusted loss for the year was 32.8 million STG * Acquired the entire issued share capital of grapple * Says to issue Monitise shares, valued at £16.5M based on the closing share

price of 53.75P on 4 september,2013, * Says grapple will form part of Monitise create. * Says move to the London stock exchange’s main market is targeted in calendar

