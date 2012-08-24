FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Visa invests more in UK's Monitise
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 24, 2012 / 7:30 AM / in 5 years

Visa invests more in UK's Monitise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Visa Inc invested about 2.1 million pounds in British technology company Monitise Plc through the purchase of 7.6 million shares.

Visa Europe also agreed to buy 45.3 million Monitise shares, which would take its stake in the British mobile banking technology and services company to 10.2 percent and make it the largest shareholder. It owned 6.8 percent as on July 4.

The world’s largest credit- and debit-card network Visa Inc, which was Monitise’s largest shareholder, will own about 9.4 percent after the offering.

Visa Inc and Visa Europe are separate, independently operating companies, according to Visa Inc’s website.

Monitise expects to raise about 24 million pounds ($38.13 million) by issuing 81 million new shares at 28.25 pence per share.

The company, which also counts Norway’s Norges Bank and private equity firm 3i Group as major shareholders, said it was also selling 28.1 million shares to certain institutional investors.

Monitise shares were up 3 percent at 29.5 pence at 0709 GMT on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.