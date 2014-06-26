BRIEF-Monitise buys Markco Media businesses

June 26 (Reuters) - Monitise Plc

* Announces acquisition of Markco Media businesses

* Announces acquisition of business and assets of markco media limited, along with entire issued share capital of last Second Ticketing Ltd

* Has acquired MyVoucherCodes.co.uk and Last Second Tickets brands

* While majority of revenues are UK based, acquired business has operations in markets including US, France, Germany and Brazil

* Initial consideration for deal is to be satisfied by issue of 43,729,676 new shares of 1p each in Co, valued at £24.5 million, a further £2.5 million of consideration held back for two years, payable in ordinary shares

* An earn-out consideration of up to an additional £28 million payable in ordinary shares on basis of retention and achievement of aggressive earn-out targets over two years

* Business, which is expected to be EBITDA profitable in 2015 on a standalone basis