S&P raises Mammoth Lakes, California COPs to BB-plus
#Market News
December 20, 2012 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

S&P raises Mammoth Lakes, California COPs to BB-plus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services late on Wednesday said it raised the rating on certificates of participation issued by Mammoth Lakes, California, to BB-plus with a stable outlook from C after the city reached an agreement with its largest creditor.

“We base the upgrade on our view of a recent negotiated settlement between the town and its largest creditor, Mammoth Lakes Land Acquisition, as well as the town’s successful November 2012 withdrawal of its petition for bankruptcy,” said S&P credit analyst Sussan Corson in a statement.

