NEW YORK, July 4 A new fund led by Greystar Real
Estate Partners will acquire luxury U.S. apartment developer
Monogram Residential Trust Inc in a deal valued at
about $3 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.
Monogram's shareholders will receive $12 per share in cash
in the deal.
Monogram owns, operates and develops luxury apartment
communities in coastal markets including South Florida and
Boston.
The new fund led by Greystar, called Greystar Growth and
Income Fund LP, also received additional founding capital from
affiliates of Dutch pension capital investor APG Asset
Management N.V., Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC and
Canadian real estate investor Ivanhoe Cambridge.
