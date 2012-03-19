FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Monotype Imaging raises FY12 outlook
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 19, 2012 / 8:55 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Monotype Imaging raises FY12 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 19 (Reuters) - Text-imaging software maker Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc raised its outlook for the full year, helped by revenue from a font business it acquired from Bitstream Inc.

Monotype, whose software is used in mobile phones and many other electronic gadgets, said the $50 million buy -- that includes the popular MyFonts.com website -- will add about $13 million to $14 million in revenue in 2012.

For the full year, Monotype now expects revenue between $146 million and $151 million, up from its previous outlook of $133 million to $137 million.

It also raised its profit expectations for the year by 3 cents and now expects an adjusted profit between 96 cents and $1.01 a share.

The company expects the acquisition to be immaterial to first-quarter results and reiterated its previously issued outlook for the quarter.

Shares of the company closed at $15.26 Monday on the Nasdaq. The stock has risen 6 percent since Monotype said it would buy the font business from Bitstream on Nov. 11.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.