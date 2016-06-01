FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Monsanto, Argentina gov't sources say no final deal yet in GMO soy dispute
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

Monsanto, Argentina gov't sources say no final deal yet in GMO soy dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, June 1 (Reuters) - An official from Monsanto Co and an Argentine Agricultural Ministry source said on Wednesday that no final deal had been reached in a disagreement over inspections of genetically-modified soybeans.

Monsanto had asked Argentine exporters to inspect soybean shipments to ensure growers had paid royalties for using the company's products, but the Argentine government said such inspections must first be approved by the government.

A Monsanto official in Buenos Aires said no deal has been reached, but that conversations between the two sides are constructive. A source at the Agricultural Ministry said there would likely be advances at the talks in the coming days. (Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.