Bayer AG secures 60 bln euros loan facility to fund Monsanto offer - report

June 2 (Reuters) - German drugs and crop chemicals group Bayer AG has secured a loan facility of 60 billion euros ($66.94 billion) to fund its $62 billion offer for U.S. seeds company Monsanto Co, Handelsblatt daily reported on Thursday.

Bayer AG secured the bridge loan on Wednesday from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, HSBC , Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, the German newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/22ABOmI)

Bayer AG made an unsolicited takeover offer for Monsanto in May, aiming to create the world's biggest agricultural supplier and integrate pesticides and seeds markets.

Monsanto turned down the bid as "incomplete and financially inadequate", but said it was open to further negotiations.

"As a matter of principle, we do not comment on any market rumors," Bayer spokesman Michael Preuss said on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8963 euros) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)