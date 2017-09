WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 24 (Reuters) - Seed developer Monsanto Co said on Monday it will spend $100 million over the next 10 years on breeding corn for Western Canada, a fertile region that produces big harvests of spring wheat and canola.

Monsanto said its corn project will focus on producing corn that matures earlier than current varieties, making it a seeding option for an area of Western Canada spanning 26 million acres.