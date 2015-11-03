FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monsanto and Deere strike deal over Climate Corp planting equipment unit
November 3, 2015

Monsanto and Deere strike deal over Climate Corp planting equipment unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Climate Corporation, a subsidiary of Monsanto Co., said Tuesday that it has signed definitive agreements to allow leading farm equipment maker Deere & Co. to acquire Climate’s planting equipment business for an undisclosed sum.

The deal also allows near real-time data connections between certain John Deere farm equipment and Climate’s high-tech farming platform, Climate FieldView. Climate will retain the Climate Fieldview’s digital agriculture portfolio.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval, the companies said in a statement. (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

