FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monsanto to spend $400 mln on research site expansion
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2013 / 4:21 PM / 4 years ago

Monsanto to spend $400 mln on research site expansion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Company adding 36 new greenhouses
    * Will add space to house approx 2,000 workers

    April 23 (Reuters) - Flush with cash, global seed developer
Monsanto Co. said Tuesday that it will spend $400
million to expand a research center focused on development of
new genetically altered crops.
    Monsanto said it will add 36 new greenhouses, additional
offices and laboratory space as well as additional plant growth
chambers to an existing 1.5 million-square-foot site in
Chesterfield, Missouri, to facilitate development of its seed
and genetic trait product development. The greenhouses and plant
growth chambers can be programmed to represent any climate
around the world.
    Earlier this month, Monsanto said it expects to sell a
record amount of corn this year, and said that it had $1.6
billion in free cash flow, with full-year free cash flow seen at
 $1.8 billion to $2 billion.
   The Creve Coeur, Mo.-based company plans to begin work this
summer and expects to add 675 jobs related to the expansion over
the next three years, officials said.   
     Monsanto currently has approximately 1,000 employees at its
Chesterfield site, and will be able to house 2,000 technology
employees when the expansion is completed. The company already
has 250 laboratories, 122 plant growth chambers and two acres of
greenhouses at the location.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.