Monsanto says 'expert panel' to review WHO finding on cancer link to herbicide
July 14, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Monsanto says 'expert panel' to review WHO finding on cancer link to herbicide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co, maker of one of the world’s most widely used herbicides Roundup, said Tuesday that a panel of scientific experts will review the findings of a World Health Organization cancer research unit that found the key ingredient in Roundup is “probably carcinogenic to humans.”

The WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer’s (IARC) said in March that it came to the conclusion that the key ingredient known as glyphosate was probably cancer-causing after reviewing a range of scientific literature.

But Monsanto immediately called for a retraction and called the findings by the team of international IARC scientists “junk science.”

On Tuesday, Monsanto said it has asked the Intertek Scientific & Regulatory Consultancy to convene a panel of internationally recognized scientific experts to conduct the review of IARC’s work. The experts include medical doctors, cancer experts, and individuals who hold doctoral degrees and who are specialists in public health, Monsanto said. (Reporting By Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

