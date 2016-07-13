FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

Monsanto exploring deals, including BASF agri unit buy - BBG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Seed company Monsanto Co, which rejected Bayer AG's buyout offer in May, is exploring various transactions, including the acquisition of BASF's agriculture-solutions unit, Bloomberg reported.

In return, BASF would likely receive newly issued shares in Monsanto, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/29xEtJd)

The discussions are at an early stage, and no final decisions have been made, the report said, citing the people. Talks with Bayer are continuing, sources told Bloomberg.

Monsanto's board is split over the merit of potential deals with rivals BASF and Bayer with some executives keen to remain independent and others preferring a takeover, Bloomberg reported, citing a source. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

