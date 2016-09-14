FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayer says clinches $66 bln Monsanto takeover
#Market News
September 14, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Bayer says clinches $66 bln Monsanto takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Bayer said on Wednesday it won over Monsanto's management with a $128 per share offer in cash, worth about $66 billion including debt, to take over the global seed market leader.

The companies have agreed on an antitrust break fee of $2 billion and the deal is expected to be closed by the end of 2017, the German group said in a statement.

Bayer intends to finance the transaction with a combination of debt and equity. The equity component of approximately $19 billion is expected to be raised through mandatory convertible bonds and a rights issue, it added. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

