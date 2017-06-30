* EU Commission sets Aug 7 as provisional deadline for
decision
* Bayer has said bracing for in-depth antitrust scrutiny
* Bayer has pledged asset sales; BASF, Syngenta lining up
(Adds details on procedure, Commission statement, background on
rivals)
FRANKFURT, June 30 Bayer has filed a
request for approval of its planned $66 billion takeover of U.S.
seeds company Monsanto with European Union regulators,
as suitors line up for assets that Bayer will sell to get the
approval by year-end.
Bayer, which is bracing for the EU Commission to go into an
in-depth antitrust assessment of the merger, said in a statement
on Friday it would work closely with the authorities,
reaffirming its goal to wrap up the transaction by the end of
2017.
"We can confirm receipt of the notification. The provisional
deadline for the Commission to take a decision is 7 August," an
EU Commission spokeswoman said.
Bayer, whose request for U.S. approval is pending, last
month pledged to make major asset sales to see the deal through,
putting the Liberty herbicide and LibertyLink-branded seeds
businesses on the auction block.
BASF said it was hoping for a bargain among
antitrust-related selloffs and might overcome its traditional
reluctance to expand into the seeds industry, while
Switzerland's Syngenta is keen to bolster its sub-scale
seeds operations.
Bayer warned on Friday it would have to adjust its full-year
outlook, citing high inventory levels at crop protection
customers in Brazil and a weaker-than-expected consumer health
business.
(Reporting by Patricia Weiss and Foo Yun Chee; writing by
Ludwig Burger; editing by Victoria Bryan and Jason Neely)