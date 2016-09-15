FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Farmers must have choice post Bayer-Monsanto merger - EU's Vestager
September 5, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

Farmers must have choice post Bayer-Monsanto merger - EU's Vestager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - European Union anti-trust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Thursday that farmers must continue to have a choice when buying seeds and pesticides after the merger between Bayer and Monsanto.

The German drug and crop chemical maker on Wednesday clinched a $66 billion takeover of U.S. seeds company Monsanto.

Vestager added that the agriculture market was already very concentrated with a small number of global players dominating the industry. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Richard Lough)

