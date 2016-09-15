MOVES-StanChart appoints Belentepe as global head of commodities
Sept 15 Standard Chartered Plc appointed Cengiz Belentepe as global head of commodities, financial markets.
PARIS, Sept 15 European Union anti-trust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Thursday that farmers must continue to have a choice when buying seeds and pesticides after the merger between Bayer and Monsanto.
The German drug and crop chemical maker on Wednesday clinched a $66 billion takeover of U.S. seeds company Monsanto.
Vestager added that the agriculture market was already very concentrated with a small number of global players dominating the industry. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Richard Lough)
TORONTO, Sept 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as financials and energy stocks led gains, despite crude prices turning negative and investors jitters about next steps for central banks.
* TWC Enterprises limited announces renewal of normal course issuer bid