PARIS, Sept 15 European Union anti-trust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Thursday that farmers must continue to have a choice when buying seeds and pesticides after the merger between Bayer and Monsanto.

The German drug and crop chemical maker on Wednesday clinched a $66 billion takeover of U.S. seeds company Monsanto.

Vestager added that the agriculture market was already very concentrated with a small number of global players dominating the industry. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Richard Lough)