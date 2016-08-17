FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monsanto gives Bayer limited access to information -sources
August 17, 2016

Monsanto gives Bayer limited access to information -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. seed giant Monsanto has given German suitor Bayer limited access to its books after turning down a sweetened $64-billion takeover offer last month, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The parties have not yet signed a non-disclosure agreement, which would allow Bayer to conduct due diligence, but is rather giving Bayer a limited drip of information, the sources said.

Monsanto and Bayer declined to comment.

Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Tina Bellon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
