a year ago
Bayer announces $62 billion offer for Monsanto
May 23, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Bayer announces $62 billion offer for Monsanto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 23 (Reuters) - German drugs and chemicals group Bayer AG said it had made an offer to buy U.S. seeds company Monsanto Co for $122 per share in cash, or a total value of $62 billion, to create the world's biggest agricultural supplier.

It said on Monday it planned to finance the deal with a combination of debt and equity, which would include a rights offering.

Monsanto had disclosed last week that Bayer had made an unsolicited takeover offer for the group. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
