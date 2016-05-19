FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayer makes preliminary offer to buy Monsanto-sources
May 19, 2016 / 2:10 AM / a year ago

Bayer makes preliminary offer to buy Monsanto-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Bayer AG has made a preliminary proposal to buy Monsanto Co, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Monsanto’s board is currently evaluating the proposal and deciding how to respond, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is not yet public. Details of the offer could not immediately be learned.

Monsanto declined to comment, while Bayer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Ed Davies)

