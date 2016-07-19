FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monsanto says Bayer's sweetened offer inadequate
July 19, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

Monsanto says Bayer's sweetened offer inadequate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. seed company Monsanto Co said a sweetened $125-per-share offer from German chemicals group Bayer AG was "financially inadequate and insufficient to ensure deal certainty."

"Monsanto remains open to continued and constructive conversations with Bayer and other parties to assess whether a transaction that the board believes is in the best interest of Monsanto shareowners can be realized," Monsanto said on Tuesday.

Bayer increased its bid last Thursday, making the offer the largest all-cash bid on record, in an effort to entice Monsanto's management to give the German company full access to its books. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
