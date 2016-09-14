BRIEF-Envoy Air says will nearly double starting rate of pay for new hires, to nearly $38 per hour
* Will nearly double starting rate of pay for new hires, to nearly $38 per hour Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 14 Bayer investor Royal London Asset Management said on Wednesday it backed the agreed deal for U.S. rival Monsanto, calling it "a great deal for Bayer shareholders".
At $66 billion, the largest-ever all-cash deal was finally agreed earlier in the day after months of discussions.
Senior Fund Manager Andrea Williams said RLAM was happy the deal had been agreed below market expectations, but said with Monsanto shares trading below the offer price, there was a risk the deal would not complete.
"The deal will face a number of hurdles, principally for U.S. national security issues such as production close to military bases, and from farmers who will see their choice of products limited further," she said in emailed comments.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Huw Jones)
* Will nearly double starting rate of pay for new hires, to nearly $38 per hour Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Sept 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Wednesday it has hired General Electric Co lending veteran Clarence Nunn to lead its middle market expansion strategy in the Southeastern United States.
Sept 14 Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES) ended its bid to take the company public on Wednesday, according to a regulatory filing, capping a string of bad news for the largest refinery on the U.S. East Coast.