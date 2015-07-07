FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monsanto holds "constructive" talks with Syngenta investors-paper
July 7, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

Monsanto holds "constructive" talks with Syngenta investors-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 7 (Reuters) - Monstanto Chief Executive Hugh Grant had held “very constructive” talks with Syngenta shareholders and reiterated to a Swiss newspaper it could raise its $45 billion offer for the Swiss group under certain conditions.

“We are seeing a lot of interest and enthusiasm. The reception has been excellent,” Grant was quoted by Le Temps as saying of his contacts with Swiss investors in agrochemicals group Syngenta, which has rebuffed Monsanto’s advance.

In the interview printed on Tuesday, Grant said the 449 Swiss franc per share offer fully valued Syngenta but added: “If Syngenta commits to opening its books and detailing why it thinks it is worth more, we would reconsider our offer.”

Monsanto, the world’s largest seed company, said last month it would still pursue an acquisition of Syngenta despite the rebuff.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Katharina Bart

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
