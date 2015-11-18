FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monsanto sees higher corn in coming year as boost to business
November 18, 2015

Monsanto sees higher corn in coming year as boost to business

ST. LOUIS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co executives said Wednesday that they expect corn prices to rise in the year ahead, which will help the company reach its earnings forecast, but the majority of its growth will come from new products and expanding its reach in new markets.

The company also expects Chinese regulatory approval of its next-generation Roundup Ready 2 Xtend biotech soybean line in the “December timeframe,” and has presold more than half of the seed it expects to sell for the upcoming U.S. planting season. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in St. Louis and Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

