Monsanto sees currency, commodity price headwinds through 2016
March 2, 2016 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

Monsanto sees currency, commodity price headwinds through 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, March 2 (Reuters) - Seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co will face headwinds from weak commodities prices and currency fluctuations through 2016 before a “bounce back” in growth next year, company executives said on Wednesday.

Acquisition opportunities have also narrowed for the company after the merger of rival companies Dow Chemical Co and DuPont and the purchase of Syngenta AG by ChemChina, CEO Hugh Grant told Reuters in an interview.

Monsanto shares were down about 7 percent on Wednesday after the company slashed its earnings forecast for the year. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.